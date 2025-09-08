Wayne Rooney responds to Michael Owen’s comparison comments

This collage of photos shows Michael Owen (left) and Wayne Rooney. — AFP/Reuters

Wayne Rooney responded to Michael Owen’s comparison comments, saying that he and I are very different players, the British media reported on Monday.

Owen’s comments about himself and Rooney, in which he backed himself against his former England teammate, sparked a debate on social media last week, and it is still on after the latter’s response.

Rooney has responded in quite a diplomatic way, saying we are both very different players.

"Michael and I are very different players," Rooney said.

"I used to go out on the street and pretend to be Michael Owen - even though he played for Liverpool."

The debate started when Owen made comments on the comparison with Rooney.

"I saw Wazza got asked who was the best out of us at the age of 17 or 18. And I did smile," Owen said.

"The only person you could possibly compare me to in our country is Wayne Rooney."

Rooney, who is six years younger than the former Liverpool and England striker, said his former teammate’s comments are fair because both of us are going to defend ourselves.

He said he would never judge himself against Owen.

"I think his comments are fair. Of course, he's going to back himself. I'd back myself,” Rooney added.

"But, I'd never judge myself against Michael Owen because he's someone I actually looked up to and had the pleasure of playing alongside [for England and Manchester United]."

Wayne Rooney is England’s second-highest goal scorer in history, while Michael Owen is sixth.

Owen, whose career was hit by injuries most of the time, scored 222 goals in 482 club appearances before retiring aged 32.

Meanwhile, Rooney enjoyed a longer and more successful career, scoring 313 club goals in 763 games.