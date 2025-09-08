Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three-match ODI series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11 to 15.
The Sri Lanka ODI series will precede their participation in Pakistan’s maiden T20I tri-series, scheduled from November 17 to 29, which will also feature Afghanistan, as previously confirmed by the PCB.
This ODI series will mark Sri Lanka’s first bilateral tour to Pakistan since 2019, when Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side defeated the visitors 2-0 in a three-match series, with the first ODI in Karachi abandoned due to rain.
Sri Lanka’s most recent visit to Pakistan was in 2023, during the ACC Asia Cup, where they played against Afghanistan in Lahore.
Earlier, Pakistan had confirmed hosting two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 matches against South Africa and six white-ball fixtures from 12 October to 8 November.
Following the red-ball matches, both teams will compete in three T20 Internationals (T20Is), scheduled from October 28 to November 1.
The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, all to be hosted at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.
Full International Schedule: Pakistan (12 October – 29 November)
South Africa Tour of Pakistan
Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan
Tri-series T20I Tournament (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka)
Comments