Star-studded commentary panel announced for Asia Cup 2025

Former Pakistan pacers Wasim Akram (Left) and Waqar Younis inspect the ground before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. - AFP

DUBAI: The star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin on Tuesday has been unveiled.

The world-feed commentary will feature legendary former Pakistan pacers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, along with Bazid Khan and prominent cricketing figures such as VVS Laxman, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Uthappa, Russel Arnold, and Simon Doull.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and batting great Sunil Gavaskar are also part of the expert panel.

The Hindi commentary team will include notable names like Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Ajay Jadeja, former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar, and Saba Karim.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will be played in T20 format, serving as a preparatory tournament ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will compete for the prestigious title. Group A features Pakistan, India, UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

The tournament will commence with a Group B match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by a clash against arch-rivals India on September 14.

The Green Shirts will conclude their group-stage fixtures against hosts UAE on September 17.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, which could see Pakistan and India meet again on September 21.

The final is scheduled for September 28, where the two best-performing teams from the Super Four will contest the title.