Match officials announced for Asia Cup 2025

DUBAI: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has confirmed the match officials for the Asia Cup 2025, set to begin on Tuesday, 9 September, with a Group B clash between Afghanistan and Hong Kong China at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Seasoned match referees Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft will lead the officiating panel for the 12-match group stage, scheduled to run from 9 to 19 September.

The appointments for the Super Four stage and the final will be announced at a later date.

The umpires named for the tournament include Ahmad Pakteen (Afghanistan), Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan), Faisal Afridi (Pakistan), Gazi Sohel (Bangladesh), Izatullah Safi (Afghanistan), Masudur Rahman (Bangladesh), Raveendra Wimalasiri (Sri Lanka), Rohan Pandit (India), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka), and Virender Sharma (India).

The eight-team tournament will get underway on September 9 with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will start their campaign against Oman on September 12 before taking on arch-rivals India on September 14.

The green shirts’ remaining group-stage match is scheduled on September 17 against hosts UAE.

Upon completion of the group stage, the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the Super Four, meaning Pakistan and India may face each other once more in the Asia Cup on September 21.

The top two teams in the standings after the conclusion of the Super Four stage will qualify for the final, scheduled to be played on September 28.

DP World Asia Cup 2025 – Group Stage Match Officials:

Tuesday, 9 September – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi, 6:30 PM

On-field umpires: Asif Yaqoob, Virender Sharma | TV umpire: Faisal Afridi | Fourth umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri | Match referee: Richie Richardson

Wednesday, 10 September – India vs UAE, Dubai, 6:30 PM

On-field umpires: Gazi Sohel, Izatullah Safi | TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge | Fourth umpire: Masudur Rahman | Match referee: Andy Pycroft

Thursday, 11 September – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi, 6:30 PM

On-field umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri, Rohan Pandit | TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob | Fourth umpire: Faisal Afridi | Match referee: Richie Richardson

Friday, 12 September – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai, 6:30 PM

On-field umpires: Masudur Rahman, Ahmad Pakteen | TV umpire: Gazi Sohel | Fourth umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge | Match referee: Andy Pycroft

Saturday, 13 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, 6:30 PM

On-field umpires: Rohan Pandit, Faisal Afridi | TV umpire: Virender Sharma | Fourth umpire: Asif Yaqoob | Match referee: Richie Richardson

Sunday, 14 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai, 6:30 PM

On-field umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Masudur Rahman | TV umpire: Ahmad Pakteen | Fourth umpire: Izatullah Safi | Match referee: Andy Pycroft

Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi, 4:00 PM

On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Asif Yaqoob | TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri | Fourth umpire: Rohan Pandit | Match referee: Richie Richardson

Monday, 15 September – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China, Dubai, 6:30 PM

On-field umpires: Gazi Sohel, Izatullah Safi | TV umpire: Masudur Rahman | Fourth umpire: Ahmad Pakteen | Match referee: Andy Pycroft

Tuesday, 16 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi, 6:30 PM

On-field umpires: Faisal Afridi, Raveendra Wimalasiri | TV umpire: Rohan Pandit | Fourth umpire: Virender Sharma | Match referee: Richie Richardson

Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai, 6:30 PM

On-field umpires: Ahmad Pakteen, Ruchira Palliyaguruge | TV umpire: Izatullah Safi | Fourth umpire: Gazi Sohel | Match referee: Andy Pycroft

Thursday, 18 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi, 6:30 PM

On-field umpires: Asif Yaqoob, Virender Sharma | TV umpire: Faisal Afridi | Fourth umpire: Rohan Pandit | Match referee: Richie Richardson

Friday, 19 September – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi, 6:30 PM

On-field umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri, Faisal Afridi | TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob | Fourth umpire: Virender Sharma | Match referee: Richie Richardson