'Treated like a kid': Chris Gayle on troubled Punjab Kings IPL experience

Former West Indies opener and captain Chris Gayle has opened up about his difficult stint with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), revealing that he felt disrespected and mistreated by the franchise.

The 45-year-old said the experience was so tough that he nearly slipped into depression.

“Oh my IPL ended prematurely with Punjab. To be honest, I was disrespected at Kings XI Punjab. I felt I wasn’t treated properly as a senior player who had done so much for the league and brought value to the franchise. Instead, they treated me like a kid. For the first time in my life, I felt like I was slipping into depression," Gayle said

Bought by Punjab Kings for INR 2 crore in 2018, Gayle played 41 games for the franchise, scoring 1,339 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 143.

He delivered impactful innings, including a century, but said the mental strain of the environment overshadowed his performances.

“Your mental health is more important than money. I called Anil (Kumble) and told him I was leaving. At the time, we had the World Cup and were stuck in a bubble, which was destroying me mentally. After my last game against Mumbai, I thought, ‘This doesn’t make sense. I’ll do myself more damage by staying.’

“I broke down talking to Anil because I was really hurt. I was disappointed with him and the way the franchise was run. KL Rahul, the captain, even called me saying, ‘Chris, stay, you’ll play the next game.’ But I just said, ‘I wish you all the best,’ packed my bag, and walked out."

Despite the unpleasant experience, Gayle said he could consider returning to Punjab Kings in a coaching role but admitted he still harbors some resentment.

“I was mistreated. I am available—if they want me, I’ll come. But yes, I do have grudges. Loyalty means a lot to me," Gayle said.

Earlier this year, Gayle attended the IPL 2025 Final in Ahmedabad, where RCB won the title for the first time in their history. He was seen celebrating alongside teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.