Andy Roddick compares Carlos Alcaraz to Roger Federer

This collage of photos shows Swiss former tennis player Roger Federer (left) and Carlos Alcaraz. — AFP/Reuters

Former American tennis star Andy Roddick has compared Carlos Alcaraz to Roger Federer and praised Jannik Sinner after defeat in the US Open final, international media reported on Monday.

Alcaraz ended the reign of Sinner at the US Open with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win in the final on Sunday and tightened his grip on the era-defining rivalry between the torch-bearers of the men's game.

During a podcast, Roddick reacted to Alcaraz's win over Sinner in the final of the US Open, saying the Spaniard was impressive with striking the ball.

He also compared Alcaraz to Federer and suggested that the 22-year-old must have watched Grigor Dimitrov, who was close to ousting Sinner from Wimbledon after winning two sets before he retired mid-match due to injury.

"He was unleashing on the ball. The short, kind of Federeresque slice was a different play. You have to think he watched that Dimitrov match, or at least it made an impact, because he was hitting that and mixing it up out of the zones," Andy Roddick said.

"His first serve, I hate to tell earth this because it’s not fun, his serve is getting bigger and better all the time."

While praising Carlos Alcaraz, Roddick also acknowledged Jannik Sinner’s class and his performance throughout the season.

"Let’s not forget Jannik. It’s been a hell of a year for him. There’s been a lot going on.. What shouldn’t be in doubt is the level of class he continuously shows when he loses.... I just have more respect for both of these guys,” Andy Roddick added.

“How lucky are we to fill the gap left by the Big Three, plus Serena, with these two right away? What a gift to tennis."