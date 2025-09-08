Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi donate tri-series earnings to flood victims

Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and Agha Salman wait for the start of the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. - AFP

SHARJAH: Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, along with pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, announced that they will donate their earnings from the recently concluded tri-series in Sharjah to support victims of the devastating floods across the country.

Agha took to social media platform 'X', and expressed his concern for the victims of the devastating floods across the country and highlighted the role of athletes in giving back to the community.

“What matters is how we respond as a team. Currently, our country is going through a difficult time. Myself and Shaheen Afridi will donate our tri-nation series earnings to all affected by floods back home. I’d encourage our stars to contribute in rebuilding for those whose lives have been destroyed,” Agha wrote.

The gesture comes as Pakistan faces its second catastrophic monsoon flooding in three years.

Since late June, over 900 people have died, more than 1,400 villages in Punjab have been inundated, and over one million residents have been displaced, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The announcement coincided with Pakistan’s 75-run victory over Afghanistan in the tri-series final on Sunday. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz played a starring role, dismantling Afghanistan’s batting lineup.

Chasing 142, Afghanistan were bowled out for just 66. Shaheen Afridi struck early, removing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for five in the first over.

Sediqullah Atal fell for 13 to Abrar Ahmed, while Nawaz took three wickets in a single over—Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Ibrahim Zadran—before claiming his fourth by dismissing Karim Janat, reducing Afghanistan to 32-6.

Nawaz returned to finish his spell by removing captain Rashid Khan for 17, his fifth wicket, leaving Afghanistan at 55-8 in 12.2 overs. Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem also contributed two wickets each.

Pakistan’s innings saw early setbacks, with Sahibzada Farhan dismissed for a duck. Saim Ayub (17) and Fakhar Zaman (27) tried to stabilise the innings before falling to spin.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha and Nawaz added a vital 40-run partnership, with Nawaz contributing 25, helping Pakistan reach 141-8 and set a target of 142.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan took 3/38, while Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and AM Ghazanfar shared the remaining wickets.