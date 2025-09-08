Rizwan, Naseem shine as Patriots edge past Warriors in CPL 2025

The collage of photos shows St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' batter Mohammad Rizwan (Left) and pacer Naseem Shah. - CPLT20

GUYANA: Mohammad Rizwan’s valiant knock with the bat, complemented by Naseem Shah’s match-winning spell, guided St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a thrilling five-run victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 at Providence Stadium.

Batting first, the Patriots posted 149-6 in 20 overs, anchored by Rizwan’s superb 85 off 62 balls, featuring eight fours and three sixes.

Navin Bidaisee added an unbeaten 22 off 21 deliveries, while Rilee Rossouw chipped in with 14, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled to make significant contributions.

For the Warriors, Gudakesh Motie and Hassan Khan claimed two wickets apiece, while Romario Shepherd picked up one.

In reply, Guyana Amazon Warriors were restricted to 144-8 in their 20 overs, falling just short of the target.

Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope top-scored with 31 off 27 balls, while Ben McDermott contributed 21 off 18 and Moeen Ali managed 19 off 19.

Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers for the Patriots, finishing with figures of 2/29 from his four overs.

Waqar Salamkheil also bagged two wickets, while Jason Holder, Ashmead Nedd, Navin Bidaisee, and Dominic Drakes chipped in with one wicket each.

With this win, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots climbed to fourth place on the CPL points table, securing three wins from nine matches. They now have six points with a net run rate of -0.130.