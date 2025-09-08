Sri Lanka clinch T20I series with convincing eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka's team pictured after winning the three-match T20I series 2-1 by defeating Zimbabwe in the third T20I at Harare Sports Club, Harare, on September 7, 2025. – Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Sri Lanka secured a series-clinching eight-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the 3rd T20I, bouncing back strongly after their disappointing 2nd T20I loss where they were bowled out for just 80.

The emphatic win not only gave Sri Lanka the series but also boosted confidence ahead of the Asia Cup.

Chasing a challenging 192-run target on a batter-friendly pitch, Sri Lanka’s openers set the tone early. Pathum Nissanka targeted Richard Ngarava’s left-arm pace, striking two boundaries in the first over followed by a six and a four in the third.

Kusal Mendis, initially rotating the strike, joined the assault in the fifth over, hitting 18 runs off Blessing Muzarabani. Even after Mendis’ dismissal in the sixth over, ending a 58-run opening partnership, Sri Lanka finished the PowerPlay strongly at 67/1.

Sikandar Raza dismissed Nissanka early in the eighth over, but Zimbabwe struggled to maintain control.

Kamil Mishara and Kusal Perera, who was included in the XI for this match, then put together a massive 117-run partnership, dominating the Zimbabwean bowlers.

Mishara recorded his maiden T20I fifty as the pair guided Sri Lanka to a comfortable victory in just 17.4 overs.

Earlier, Zimbabwe had a solid start batting first. Tadiwanashe Marumani impressed with aggressive strokeplay, hitting a four and a six in the second over.

Even after losing his opening partner in the third over, Marumani and Sean Williams carried Zimbabwe to 58/1 at the end of the PowerPlay.

Williams fell in the seventh over, but Zimbabwe continued at nearly 10 runs per over. Raza contributed with a six and a four in the ninth over as Zimbabwe maintained momentum, sharing a 56-run stand before Raza’s dismissal in the 13th over.

Marumani reached his fifty but was stumped in the 15th over. Cameos from Ryan Burl (26), Tashinga Musekiwa (18), and Tony Munyonga (13), along with a boundary off the final delivery from Richard Ngarava, helped Zimbabwe post a competitive 191/8.