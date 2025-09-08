Salman Agha praises Haris’ sacrifice despite poor form

Mohammad Haris (L) celebrates with captain Salman Agha after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. - AFP

SHARJAH: Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha on Sunday extended his support to young wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, who has struggled with the bat in recent matches, including the tri-series final against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Speaking to the media, Agha highlighted Haris’ adaptability, emphasising that the batter often plays in the lower middle order despite being a top-order player.

He praised Haris for his willingness to contribute to the team without complaint.

"He is batting at 6 or 7 for the team. People don’t notice this. People see that he isn’t performing, but they don’t see his sacrifice. He is a top-order batter, but without any complaints, he never said, ‘I’m a top-order batter, I want to bat up there.’ He is sent to whatever position he is asked to, and he gives his best," Agha said.

The all-rounder further underscored Haris’ character and resilience, expressing confidence in the batter’s ability to bounce back in upcoming tournaments.

"This is the kind of person who has character. And you don’t treat people with character by sidelining them just because they didn’t perform well in one or two series. I have full confidence that he will perform well in the Asia Cup," he added.

Despite Agha’s backing, the 24-year-old had faced criticism from former cricketers, including ex-Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed, who questioned the team’s decision to exclude experienced wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan amid Haris’ struggles.

"If M. Haris was going to play like this, then why was Mohammad Rizwan deliberately left out of the team?" Tanveer wrote on social media platform X.

Haris’ difficulties with the bat have been evident over his last 11 T20I innings, in which he has scored only 54 runs.

His recent scores include 4, 0, and 5 against Bangladesh in July, 6, 4, and 2 against West Indies in August, and 15, 1, 1 and 14 in the ongoing tri-series against UAE and Afghanistan.

In the tri-series final, he batted at number six and scored just two runs off three balls as Pakistan posted 141-8 in 20 overs.

Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 27 off 26 deliveries, while Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha contributed 25 and 24 runs respectively.

Chasing 142, Afghanistan were bowled out for 66. Shaheen Afridi struck early by dismissing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for five in the first over.

Abrar Ahmed removed Sediqullah Atal for 13, while Nawaz claimed three wickets in a single over, dismissing Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Ibrahim Zadran.

He then took his fourth wicket by dismissing Karim Janat, reducing Afghanistan to 32-6. Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem took two wickets each.

Nawaz returned to finish his spell by removing captain Rashid Khan for 17, completing a five-wicket haul and leaving Afghanistan at 55-8 in 12.2 overs.

Sufiyan wrapped up the innings, with Noor Ahmad dismissed for three and Ghazanfar scoring seven.