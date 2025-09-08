Fans troll Wasim Akram over spin critique following Pakistan’s tri-series win

Wasim Akram walks across the field after the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval on June 20, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain and fast bowler Wasim Akram came under fire on social media following Pakistan’s 75-run victory over Afghanistan in the tri-series final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 142, Afghanistan were bowled out for just 66, as Pakistan’s bowlers delivered a dominant performance.

During Afghanistan's chase, Akram took to social media platform 'X' to question the team’s strategy of relying on spinners on a seaming track, referring to them as “part-time bowlers.”

"What is happening? Why are part-time bowlers bowling on a seaming wicket? Especially when you have 140 to defend," he tweeted.

The post drew widespread criticism from fans, many pointing out that even a legendary career does not guarantee flawless game analysis.

One user commented, “A win is a win, no matter who’s bowling,” while others highlighted that Pakistan ultimately secured the final thanks to its spin attack.

Some fans even found Akram’s perspective amusing and questioned his analysis.

Later, after Afghanistan were bowled out for under 100, Akram shared another tweet praising the team’s spinners.

"Debate over, I’ll take my words back, I suppose now. Brilliant performance so far by the spinners."

This sparked further reactions, with fans urging him to delete his earlier criticism and joking about the “u-turn” in his statement.

Many noted that one controversial tweet could not overshadow Akram’s long-standing contributions to cricket, and some defended his eventual acknowledgment of the spinners’ performance.

In Afghanistan's chase, Sediqullah Atal fell for 13 to Abrar Ahmed, while Mohammad Nawaz struck twice in a single over, dismissing Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai.

He then completed his hat-trick by removing Ibrahim Zadran and claimed his fourth wicket by dismissing Karim Janat, reducing Afghanistan to 32-6.

Nawaz returned to finish his spell by removing captain Rashid Khan for 17, his fifth wicket, leaving Afghanistan at 55-8 in 12.2 overs.

Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem also took two wickets each.

Pakistan’s innings suffered early setbacks, with Sahibzada Farhan dismissed for a duck. Saim Ayub (17) and Fakhar Zaman (27) tried to stabilise the innings before falling to spin.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Nawaz added 40 runs together, with Nawaz contributing 25, helping Pakistan set a target of 141-8.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan took 3/38, while Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and A.M. Ghazanfar claimed the remaining wickets.