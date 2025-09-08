Wasim Akram, Mohammad Amir among stars reacting to Pakistan’s tri-series win

The Pakistan team, along with the management and coaching staff, is pictured after winning the tri-nation T20I series final against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 7, 2025. – PCB

SHARJAH: Former Pakistan pacers Wasim Akram and Mohammad Amir, along with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, opening batter Ahmad Shahzad T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan and ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan, have shared their reactions following the teams comprehensive victory over Afghanistan in the final of the tri-series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Amir and Akram took to social media platform 'X' to share their reactions following the team’s impressive performance.

"Well done Team Pakistan. Winning the series before the Asia Cup. Keep going boys we all are behind you guys.i know aj khuch you tubers udaas hn gay in me se 1 ko to khana khane ka dil ni kare ga.but well done boys," Amir wrote.

"Debate over, I’ll take my words back, I suppose now . Brilliant performance so far by the spinners," Akram wrote.

Sarfaraz took to Instagram to congratulate the team, writing: “Congratulations Team Pakistan on winning the tri-nation series. Well led by Agha and excellent bowling by all the bowlers. Nawaz, you beauty! Rana, well played.”

Shahzad shared his thoughts on X, expressing confidence ahead of the Asia Cup 2025: “Congratulations Pakistan! 🇵🇰 A brilliant victory. 🏆 With this team and this form, I strongly believe Pakistan has every chance of beating India in Asia Cup 2025.”

Shadab Khan also praised the team’s performance on Instagram, posting: “WHAT A WIN! Brilliant team performance. And @m_nawazkhan is chief for a reason.”

Pakistan's ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan praised the national team following their tri-series triumph, highlighting the players’ dedication and key performances.

"Well done to the team on the Tri-Series win. Great to see the effort and determination from the boys. Special credit to the bowlers for brilliant performances, especially Nawaz and Abrar. In sha Allah bigger victories are on the way," Rizwan wrote.

Former captain and star batter Babar Azam also uploaded a story and congratulated the men in green and praised Nawaz for his match-winning spell.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan team on winning the Tri-Series Kudos to Nawaz," Babar wrote.

Pakistan’s victory was powered by an extraordinary performance from spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

Chasing 142, Afghanistan were bowled out for 66. Shaheen Afridi removed opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for five in the first over, setting the tone.

Sediqullah Atal fell for 13 to Abrar Ahmed, while Nawaz struck twice in a single over, dismissing Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai.

He then completed his hat-trick by removing Ibrahim Zadran and claimed his fourth wicket by dismissing Karim Janat, reducing Afghanistan to 32-6. Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem also took two wickets each.

Pakistan’s innings saw early setbacks with Sahibzada Farhan dismissed for a duck. Saim Ayub (17) and Fakhar Zaman (27) tried to stabilize the innings before falling to spin.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha and Nawaz added 40 runs together, with Nawaz contributing 25, helping Pakistan set a target of 141-8.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan took 3/38, while Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and AM Ghazanfar claimed the remaining wickets.