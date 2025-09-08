England rewrite ODI history with biggest-ever win

SOUTHAMPTON: England made history in ODI cricket on Sunday, claiming a monumental victory over South Africa in the third and final ODI at the Rose Bowl.
Chasing a massive total of 415, England bundled out the Proteas for just 72 runs, securing a 342-run win—the largest winning margin by runs in the history of 50-over cricket.
This triumph surpasses India’s previous record of a 317-run victory over Sri Lanka in 2023 and also becomes England’s biggest-ever ODI win, eclipsing their 242-run win against Australia in Nottingham in 2018.
Largest margin of victory (by runs) in ODIs:
|Team
|Margin
|Opposition
|Date
|England
|342
|South Africa
|September 7, 2025
|India
|317
|Sri Lanka
|January 15, 2023
|Australia
|309
|Netherlands
|October 25, 2023
|Zimbabwe
|304
|USA
|June 26, 2023
|India
|302
|Sri Lanka
|November 2, 2023
Batting first, England posted a mammoth total thanks to outstanding performances from their top order. Jacob Bethell starred with 110 off 82 deliveries, while Joe Root contributed a classy 100 off 96 balls.
Opening batter Jamie Smith added 62 off 48 deliveries, and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler blazed his way to 62 off just 32 balls.
South Africa struggled against England’s relentless bowling attack. Corbin Bosch top-scored with 20 off 32 deliveries as the Proteas were dismissed in 20.5 overs.
Captain Temba Bavuma was forced to sit out the innings due to a left calf strain sustained while fielding.
For England, Jofra Archer was the standout with figures of 4/18 in nine overs.
Spinner Adil Rashid claimed three wickets, while Brydon Carse chipped in with two wickets, ensuring a comprehensive demolition of the South African batting lineup.
