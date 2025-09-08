England rewrite ODI history with biggest-ever win

Adil Rashid (second left) celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (not pictured) during the third Metro Bank ODI Series match at Utilita Bowl, Southampton. on September 7, 2025. - AFP

SOUTHAMPTON: England made history in ODI cricket on Sunday, claiming a monumental victory over South Africa in the third and final ODI at the Rose Bowl.

Chasing a massive total of 415, England bundled out the Proteas for just 72 runs, securing a 342-run win—the largest winning margin by runs in the history of 50-over cricket.

This triumph surpasses India’s previous record of a 317-run victory over Sri Lanka in 2023 and also becomes England’s biggest-ever ODI win, eclipsing their 242-run win against Australia in Nottingham in 2018.

Largest margin of victory (by runs) in ODIs:

Team Margin Opposition Date England 342 South Africa September 7, 2025 India 317 Sri Lanka January 15, 2023 Australia 309 Netherlands October 25, 2023 Zimbabwe 304 USA June 26, 2023 India 302 Sri Lanka November 2, 2023

Batting first, England posted a mammoth total thanks to outstanding performances from their top order. Jacob Bethell starred with 110 off 82 deliveries, while Joe Root contributed a classy 100 off 96 balls.

Opening batter Jamie Smith added 62 off 48 deliveries, and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler blazed his way to 62 off just 32 balls.

South Africa struggled against England’s relentless bowling attack. Corbin Bosch top-scored with 20 off 32 deliveries as the Proteas were dismissed in 20.5 overs.

Captain Temba Bavuma was forced to sit out the innings due to a left calf strain sustained while fielding.

For England, Jofra Archer was the standout with figures of 4/18 in nine overs.

Spinner Adil Rashid claimed three wickets, while Brydon Carse chipped in with two wickets, ensuring a comprehensive demolition of the South African batting lineup.