England crush South Africa by 342 runs in record ODI win

England pacer Jofra Archer celebrates with teammates after taking wicket during the third ODI against South Africa in Southampton on September 7, 2025. - ECB

SOUTHAMPTON: Jacob Bethell’s maiden international century, coupled with Joe Root’s 19th in the format, and a brilliant four-wicket haul from Jofra Archer, powered England to a commanding 342-run victory over South Africa in the third ODI at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

Despite having already lost the series earlier in the week, England’s emphatic performance showcased their batting depth and bowling firepower.

After being sent in, England’s openers laid a solid foundation. Jamie Smith scored a brisk 62, sharing 59 runs with Ben Duckett (31 off 33) for the first wicket, and another 58 with Root for the second.

Smith departed after a quick 48-ball 62, his second half-century of the series, paving the way for Bethell and Root to take charge.

The third-wicket partnership between Root and Bethell yielded 182 runs in just 24 overs at a strike rate of more than 7.5 RPO.

Bethell, making his first professional century, scored 110 off 82 balls, dominating the stand with aggressive strokeplay. Root, in contrast, batted with measured composure before accelerating late to reach a 95-ball century.

Finisher Jos Buttler ensured England crossed the 400-run mark, scoring a 27-ball half-century featuring multiple boundaries, while Will Jacks contributed an unbeaten 19 off eight deliveries.

England posted a massive 414/5, aided by 27 extras, including 19 wides, with South Africa’s bowlers, notably Corbin Bosch (2 for 79) and Keshav Maharaj (2 for 61), conceding heavily.

England’s bowlers then dismantled the South African lineup in record time. Archer (4 for 18) struck early, removing Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton, and Matthew Breetzke in quick succession.

Brydon Carse trapped Wiaan Mulder for a duck in the second over, reducing South Africa to 7-4 inside the PowerPlay. Archer claimed his fourth wicket by dismissing Tristan Stubbs.

A brief lower-order resistance came from Maharaj (17) and Bosch (20), but Adil Rashid wrapped up the innings with 3 for 13. With captain Temba Bavuma sidelined due to a hamstring injury, South Africa were bowled out for just 72 in 21 overs.

Following a seven-wicket win in the first ODI and a narrow five-run last-ball victory in the second, South Africa were completely outplayed in the final match, handing England a consolation win and marking the largest margin of victory by runs in ODI history.