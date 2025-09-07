Paddy Pimblett compares himself to Khamzat Chimaev

This collage of photos shows Paddy Pimblett (left) and UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. — Instagram

Paddy Pimblett compared his grappling with UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, saying when I get people on the ground, they do not get up like ‘Borz’ did to Dricus du Plessis, international media reported on Sunday.

Pimblett is well within the lightweight title contention, having recently recorded his career-best victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April.

Meanwhile, the newly crowned lightweight king, Ilia Topuria, has also called out the Englishman for his next fight, and it appears that it is the most likely.

Topuria brutally stopped Charles Oliveira in June to capture the belt. And faced off with Pimblett in the cage after the fight, even though Arman Tsarukyan is the number one contender.

Pimblett himself is also excited for the title shot against ‘El Matador’ and has altered the training, keeping his opponent in mind.

The Liverpool fighter has finished Chandler with ground strikes; however, over his five years in UFC, he has also secured three wins by submission, which shows the quality of his grappling skills.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Paddy Pimblett said that he has phenomenal grappling skills and compared himself to Khamzat Chimaev.

“My grappling always feels phenomenal,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel.

“When I get people on the floor, they don’t get up, like Khamzat (Chimaev) against DDP (Dricus du Plessis).”

Pimblett also admitted that he needs to improve his striking ability.

“I’ve got to get that striking timing better if I’m fighting El Chorizo (Ilia Topuria). That’s a lot of what I’m going to work on,” Pimblett explained.

