Hat-trick hero Nawaz leads Pakistan to tri-series win over Afghanistan

Mohammad Nawaz of Pakistan celebrates with team mates after dismissing Darwish Rasooli of Afghanistan during the UAE T20I Tri-Series Final match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

SHARJAH: Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final of the tri-nation T20I series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, with spinner Mohammad Nawaz delivering a match-winning performance.

Chasing a modest target of 142, Afghanistan were bundled out for just 66 runs. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell cheaply for five in the first over to Shaheen Afridi, setting the tone for Pakistan’s clinical bowling display.

Wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals. Sediqullah Atal was dismissed for 13 off 15 balls by Abrar Ahmed in the sixth over, leaving Afghanistan at 28-2.

Mohammad Nawaz then struck twice in the same over, removing Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai on consecutive deliveries, bringing him within one wicket of a hat-trick.

Nawaz completed his hat-trick with the first ball of the seventh over, trapping Ibrahim Zadran for nine, courtesy of a sharp stumping by Mohammad Haris.

He didn’t stop there, taking his fourth wicket in the same over as Karim Janat was dismissed for a duck, leaving Afghanistan reeling at 32-5.

Abrar Ahmed claimed Mohammad Nabi for three runs off 10 balls in the 10.4th over, reducing Afghanistan to 46-7. Nawaz returned to finish his spell by removing captain Rashid Khan for 17, his fifth wicket, leaving Afghanistan at 55-8 in 12.2 overs.

Sufiyan Muqeem and AM Ghazanfar wrapped up the innings, with Noor Ahmad dismissed for three and Ghazanfar contributing seven, respectively.

Nawaz finished with outstanding figures of 5/19 in four overs, while Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem took two wickets each. Shaheen Afridi claimed one wicket.

Batting first, Pakistan lost an early wicket as opener Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for a duck by Fazalhaq Farooqi. Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman then added 49 runs for the second wicket before both fell to Afghanistan spinners.

Saim scored 17 off 19 balls before being trapped by Noor Ahmad at 49-2, and Fakhar was dismissed for 27 off 26 balls by Rashid Khan in the next over.

Rashid struck again after the drinks break, removing Hasan Nawaz for 15, leaving Pakistan at 69-4 in 10.5 overs. Mohammad Haris followed for two runs to Noor Ahmad, leaving Pakistan struggling in the middle overs.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Nawaz steadied the innings with a 40-run partnership, taking Pakistan past the 100-run mark. Salman Ali Agha fell for 24 off 27 balls to Rashid Khan in the 16.5th over, leaving Pakistan at 112-6.

Late wickets fell to Afghanistan bowlers AM Ghazanfar and Fazalhaq Farooqi, with Nawaz contributing 25 off 21 deliveries. Pakistan finished their innings at 141-8, with Shaheen Afridi unbeaten on two and Sufiyan Muqeem on one.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan ended with 3/38 in four overs, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi took two wickets each, and AM Ghazanfar claimed one.