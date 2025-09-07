Hanif Mohammad Trophy: Imam, Faisal, Mubasir among second round’s top performers

The collage of photos shows Multan Region players Imam-ul-Haq (left) and spinner Faisal Akram (centre), along with Rawalpindi Region all-rounder Mubasir Khan. – PCB

KARACHI: The second round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025-26 produced some spectacular individual displays across venues, with batters and bowlers alike taking centre stage.

From Imam-ul-Haq’s mammoth triple century to Faisal Akram’s decisive five-for, several stars delivered match-winning contributions for their regions.

Multan’s emphatic innings-and-161-run win over Dera Murad Jamali was built on two standout performances.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq played a monumental innings of 330 off 291 deliveries, laced with 34 fours and eight sixes, laying the foundation for Multan’s dominance.

Complementing his effort, left-arm spinner Faisal Akram spun his side to victory with figures of 5/29, dismantling Dera Murad Jamali’s second innings to complete the rout.

Karachi Region Whites registered a thumping 10-wicket win over Quetta, thanks to their top order.

Saad Baig’s classy 146 and Jahanzaib Sultan’s 118 set the tone with a commanding 212-run opening stand. Later, wicketkeeper Saifullah Bangash’s run-a-ball century (100)* added further gloss to their 542-run total.

The bowlers, led by Mohammad Raza’s 4/75, ensured Quetta never recovered, before Karachi cruised to the win target inside one over.

Though rain spoiled Hyderabad Region’s clash against Lahore Region Blues, Saad Khan’s sublime 175 stood out as one of the tournament’s finest innings so far. He struck 30 boundaries and batted with authority, ensuring his side posted a formidable 524 before weather intervened.

In Bahawalpur, Muhammad Awais Zafar’s brilliant 127 steered Faisalabad to a strong first-innings total of 413 against AJK. His knock, supported by Ali Shan’s 94, gave Faisalabad control of the match, which eventually ended in a draw.

Rawalpindi’s comprehensive 202-run win over Larkana owed everything to Mubasir Khan’s all-round heroics.

The young all-rounder struck 85 off just 58 balls in the second innings, smashing 10 boundaries, including seven sixes. With the ball, he was even more destructive, returning 6/42 to bundle out Larkana for 195 and seal victory.

FATA chased down 270 against Karachi Blues with five wickets in hand, anchored by opener Usman’s steady 69 and Sarwar’s unbeaten 59 off 65 balls, both playing decisive roles in completing a tricky chase.