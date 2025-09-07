WBO confirms final decision on Usyk’s world title status

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning his fight against Daniel Dubois at BoxPark Wembley in London on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been given a 90-day extension due to medical reasons to recover and negotiate the mandatory title defence against Joseph Parker, international media reported on Sunday.

Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on July 19, becoming the heavyweight undisputed champion for the second time.

The Ukrainian has also become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

After his victory over Dubois, the governing body had ordered Usyk to defend the aforementioned belt against Parker in a letter written to the pair, but the bout was delayed due to the Ukrainian’s injury.

Usyk was initially allowed extra time due to injury, but after a video of him dancing emerged, an investigation was launched against him.

The WBO requested to provide an updated medical report from Team Usyk, and was satisfied with the documentation provided.

If it was found that Oleksandr Usyk was unnecessarily delaying his mandatory title defence, then the WBO was capable of stripping him of his red and gold strap.

However, the 38-year-old still holds the WBO heavyweight title, while Parker is set to face Fabio Wardley on October 25 in London.

The WBO, through Championship Committee Chairman Luis Batista Salas, sent a letter to the respective teams of Usyk and Parker stating that a 90-day extension had been granted to Usyk.

“Team Usyk’s petition for a 90-day extension is granted on medical grounds," read a letter.

"The 90-day extension shall have a retroactive effect from the date of submission, August 9, 2025.

"Mr. Joseph Parker, Interim Heavyweight Champion, is authorized to defend his interim title against a suitable opponent approved by this Committee, during the extension period.

"Mr. Oleksandr Usyk shall be mandated to face next the WBO Interim Heavyweight Champion; no intervening bouts will be allowed.

"Failure by Mr. Usyk to comply with this mandate shall trigger this Committee’s intervention to proceed accordingly.

"This Resolution is final, definitive, and enforceable.”