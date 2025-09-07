Injury scare for Temba Bavuma ahead of Pakistan Test tour

Temba Bavuma of South Africa keeps his eye on the ball during the 3rd Metro Bank ODI between England and South Africa at Utilita Bowl on September 07, 2025 in Southampton, England. - AFP

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma sustained a left calf strain while fielding during the third ODI against England and will only bat if required.

The full extent of the injury is yet to be determined, but the setback has raised concerns with just five weeks remaining before South Africa begin their World Test Championship title defence in Pakistan.

This marks Bavuma’s second in-match injury of the year. In June, during the World Test Championship final, he strained his hamstring early in his innings but went on to score 66 in a decisive 147-run stand with Aiden Markram.

However, that injury sidelined him from the Test series in Zimbabwe the following month.

Bavuma made his return in last month’s ODI series against Australia, where his workload was managed carefully, featuring in two of the three matches.

Despite plans to rotate him in the current series, the skipper has started all three games. He is not part of the T20 squad and is expected to return to action for the Test series in mid-October.

The latest setback is another concern for Bavuma as he eyes the 2027 home ODI World Cup, where he hopes to lead South Africa.

By then, he will be 37, and his recurring injuries—including hamstring issues at the 2023 World Cup, a setback in the India Tests later that year, and a long-standing elbow problem that requires heavy strapping—could hinder his availability.

In his absence at the crease, South Africa endured a disastrous start in the third ODI, collapsing to 10 for 4, with Wiaan Mulder—promoted to No.3—falling for a duck.

Aiden Markram also got dismissed for duck while Ryan Rickelton scored one, Matthew Breetzke scored four while Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis are at the crease.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday officially announced the schedule for the home series against South Africa, marking the historic return of international cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years.

The series will kick off Pakistan’s new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, beginning on October 12, when the 2023-25 ICC World Test Champions, South Africa, tour the country for a two-match Test series.

Following the red-ball matches, both teams will compete in three T20 Internationals (T20Is), scheduled from October 28 to November 1.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, all to be hosted at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.