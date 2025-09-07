Saad Habib rallies to win 64th Pakistan Amateur Golf Championship

Saad Habib Malik pictured after winning the 64th Pakistan Amateur Golf Championship at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club in Karachi. - Reporter

KARACHI: Saad Habib Malik staged a sensational comeback to clinch the 64th Pakistan Amateur Golf Championship, held from September 4–7 at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club.

The four-day championship, featuring top golfers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, carried valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points and culminated in a dramatic finale.

Habib, who slipped to 15th place after a disappointing second round that included a costly mistake on the 8th hole, fought his way back with a steady 73 in the third round.

Entering the final day in sixth position, he produced his best golf of the week—firing six birdies against two bogeys to card a 4-under-par 68.

That brought his four-round total to 294 (+6), edging out Sri Lanka’s Danushan Kanas Kumar by a single stroke.

Habib’s title charge was sealed by three consecutive birdies on the 15th, 16th, and 17th holes. “His resilience and composure under pressure were outstanding,” Pakistan Golf Federation officials praised after the victory.

Kumar, who managed two birdies but gave away five bogeys in his closing round of 75, had to settle for second place.

Shahmeer Maajid finished third at 297 (+9), while third-round leader Numan Ilyas slipped to fourth after carding eight bogeys in his final round. Qasim Ali Khan completed the top five at 299 (+11).

In the women’s category, Anya Faruq lifted the championship trophy, finishing ahead of Anna James Gill. The Army team secured the men’s team title, while the Federal Golf Association (FGA) won the senior men’s crown.

Pakistan A, represented by Saad Habib and Numan Ilyas, also claimed the international team event and the prestigious Jeyewardene Trophy.

At the closing ceremony, Pakistan Golf Federation President Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Qazi Muhammad Ikram presented the championship trophy to Habib, calling his win “a proud moment for Pakistan’s golfing community.”

Habib, who was also the runner-up at the Dallas Amateur Championship earlier this year, has now further cemented his place among Pakistan’s brightest golfing prospects.

Final Leaderboard (Top 5):

Saad Habib Malik (Pakistan) — 294 (+6)

Danushan Kanas Kumar (Sri Lanka) — 295 (+7)

Shahmeer Maajid (Pakistan) — 297 (+9)

Numan Ilyas (Pakistan) — 298 (+10)

Qasim Ali Khan (Pakistan) — 299 (+11)