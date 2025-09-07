Prenelan Subrayen’s bowling action cleared by ICC testing centre

Prenelan Subrayen of South Africa is seen ahead of game three of the Men's T20 International series between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Cairns, Australia. - AFP

South African off-spin all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen’s bowling action has been cleared as legal following an independent assessment.

Subrayen, who has represented South Africa in one Test and one ODI, was reported for a suspect action last month during the team’s tour of Australia.

Although he was not formally suspended from bowling, Cricket South Africa opted to rest him for the remainder of the series and excluded him from the ongoing tour of England.

The 30-year-old underwent testing in Brisbane on August 26. In a statement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that “the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.”

This marks the third time Subrayen’s action has been investigated. His action was first deemed illegal in December 2012, after which he underwent a rehabilitation program under Cricket South Africa before being cleared in January 2013.

He was again reported during the 2014 Champions League T20 in India, and in November 2015, was suspended from bowling after all his deliveries exceeded the permissible limit.

A failed reassessment followed in January 2016, but he was cleared to bowl again two months later.

Subrayen, a seasoned performer in South Africa’s domestic circuit since 2011, made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in July. He remains in contention as South Africa prepares for upcoming white-ball World Cups.