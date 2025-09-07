Razzaq responds to Tamannaah Bhatia’s clarification on marriage rumours

This collage of pictures shows Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatiah (left) and former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq. — Instagram/tamannaahspeaks/AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has reacted to Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent clarification regarding bizarre marriage rumours linking the two.

Last month, Bhatia dismissed the speculation as “baseless and embarrassing” during an interview with an Indian media outlet.

She explained that the rumours stemmed from a photograph taken at a jewellery store event in 2020, which quickly spiraled into gossip about her supposed marriage to Razzaq.

“Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq,” Bhatia said jokingly. “The internet is a fun place. According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq.”

Apologising lightheartedly to the former cricketer, she added, “I’m sorry sir. Aapke do teen bachche hain (You have two or three children). I don’t know about your life, but it was so embarrassing.”

Responding to her remarks during an event in Karachi, Razzaq praised Bhatia’s stature as an actor.

“It has been 12 years since I met Tamannaah Bhatia at an event. She is a very good actress, and she gave a very nice response,” Razzaq said.

The former all-rounder also shared his thoughts on Pakistan’s cricket team, currently competing in the tri-series ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

“In our era, there was a lot more ODI and Test cricket. We should support the Pakistan team. This team is in the making, and hopefully, it will perform well,” he remarked.

Highlighting the team’s progress, Razzaq described the current squad as one of Pakistan’s best in recent times.

“Around the world, teams are being rebuilt. This is Pakistan’s best-performing side, with four to five hard-hitters included,” he noted.

He also voiced support for wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, who has been struggling with form.

“The players have already received the message that they must win matches for Pakistan. Not all eleven players can perform at once, but we must give confidence to Haris,” he concluded.