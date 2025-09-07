Asia Cup: Umar Gul warns against underestimating Pakistan despite India’s strength

Umar Gul of Pakistan points before day three of the Second Test Match between Australia and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. - AFP

Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has acknowledged that India appear to be a formidable side but stressed that the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket means a single player can change the course of a match.

Speaking at a private event, the 42-year-old urged fans to rally behind the Men in Green despite the challenge ahead.

“We should support the Pakistan team. The Indian team looks strong, but in T20 cricket, one good batting or bowling performance can turn the match,” Gul remarked.

He further highlighted Pakistan’s historical reliance on bowling strength in major tournament victories while also pointing out the absence of several big names in the upcoming event.

“All the major tournaments Pakistan has won have come through the bowlers. Fans will surely miss stars like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma in this event,” he added.

The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format as a build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February. Eight teams will compete for the continental title, divided into two groups.

Pakistan and India have been placed in Group A alongside the UAE and Oman, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

The tournament kicks off on September 9 with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the opener. Pakistan will begin their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by a much-anticipated clash with arch-rivals India on September 14.

The Green Shirts will conclude their group-stage fixtures on September 17 against hosts UAE.

For the unversed, India and Pakistan have met 13 times in T20 cricket, with India winning 10 matches and Pakistan securing victory on three occasions.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem