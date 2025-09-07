Real Madrid star Mbappe refuses to back Barcelona's Yamal for Ballon d’Or

This collage of pictures shows Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe (left) and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal. — Reuters

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has refused to back Barcelona cornerstone Lamine Yamal for winning the Ballon d’Or this year, international media reported on Sunday.

Yamal, who is considered the future of Barcelona and the Spain national team, has emerged as one of the biggest stars of the current generation following a stellar 2024/25 campaign in which he racked up an astonishing 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances.

He has also played a pivotal role in Barcelona’s triumphs in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup and is a contender for the Ballon d'Or.

However, Madrid’s star Mbappe has declined to back him to win the honour, saying he is a good player but from a rival team.

"Lamine Yamal? He's a very good player but he's from Barcelona. I can't say anything," Mbappe said.

Instead, Kylian Mbappe has thrown his support behind his France teammate Ousmane Dembele, saying that if it were up to him, he would deliver to his house.

“Ballon d'Or? Dembele deserves it. If it was up to me, I’d deliver to his house myself. I hope Hakimi will be ranked up there too,” Madrid forward added.

Dembele had a brilliant last season, helping Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) win a historic treble. The 28-year-old has scored 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 appearances for the Champions League winners.

Mbappe himself is also nominated for the award this year. He moved to Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with PSG.

The French striker scored 44 goals in 59 games for Real Madrid last campaign, winning the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup.