Former cricketer urges Pakistan to use Haris up top, spare Saim Ayub from bowling duties

The collage of photos shows Pakistan cricketers Saim Ayub (Left) and wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris. - AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has shared his concerns and advice for the national team ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, set to begin this month.

Speaking to the media, Akmal stressed the importance of learning from past errors and fielding a well-balanced side in the high-profile tournament.

He emphasised that Pakistan cannot afford to repeat the same selection and tactical mistakes witnessed during the recent tri-series

“The bowling unit is not looking complete according to the conditions,” Akmal said.

“If spinners don’t play in these conditions, then where else will they play? You are playing a match with only three bowlers. Many mistakes were made in the tri-series; there will be no room for such errors in the Asia Cup,” he added

The 43-year-old further highlighted the importance of team strategy and player utilisation, particularly in the batting order.

He explained that players like Mohammad Haris are more effective when allowed to play in their natural positions rather than being experimented with lower down the order.

“We must not only beat smaller teams but also the stronger ones. The real benefit of wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris is when he bats in the top three," he stated.

He also shed light on the development of young opener Saim Ayub, emphasising that his focus should remain on honing his batting abilities at the highest level before any additional roles are considered.

"Saim Ayub should be given four to five years of batting experience first. After that, he can be tried for bowling. Don’t confuse Saim Ayub with bowling responsibilities just yet,” he added.

Looking ahead to Pakistan’s much-anticipated clash against India, Akmal acknowledged the challenge but expressed hope.

“On paper, India’s team looks very strong. I wish Pakistan beats India, but for that the national team will have to work hard,” he concluded.

The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, serving as a preparatory event for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will battle for the continental crown.

Pakistan and India have been placed in Group A alongside the UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

The tournament will begin on September 9 with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the high-voltage encounter against arch-rivals India on September 14.

The Green Shirts will wrap up their group-stage fixtures on September 17 against hosts UAE.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem