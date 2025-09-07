Italian GP: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is doubtful about repeating his win

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc arrives ahead of practice at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza on September 6, 2025. — Reuters

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is doubtful about repeating the Italian Grand Prix win from a year ago on Sunday.

He won in 2019 and again in 2024 at Monza for Ferrari, but following Max Verstappen’s historical lap, which clinched pole position, beating championship-contender McLaren’s Lando Norris, Leclerc is in doubt about his chances, and downplayed the idea of a second straight home win.

"I think on pure pace we don't have a chance, unfortunately," he said.

"I think McLaren and the Red Bull of Max were way too strong in terms of race runs. But with the start, with the top speed we have ... it's going to be tough."

When reporters reminded him of some of the upset results in Italy in the past, he admitted the fact but repeated that it is impossible without external factors.

"Yeah, there are some special races here," Leclerc added.

"Again, I'll believe in it until the end and let's see what's possible. But let's say on pure pace I don't believe it's possible."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton, behind McLaren's Australian championship leader Oscar Piastri in third.

Leclerc also considers Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli as threats to him, who are starting on the third row behind him.

"It would be great if we are on the podium tomorrow, which as I said earlier seems to be difficult pace wise," he said.

Monacan Motorsports racing driver was impressed with Ferrari's tactics, saying we have maximised the package we had.

"I'm happy in a way that I think we've maximised the package that we had today and I think I did a really good first lap in Q3 and unfortunately on the second lap of Q3 I was a little bit in the front with nobody -- or just Yuki -- in front," he stated.

"That makes a big difference here so there wasn't much more that we could have done. But I think we did a good job maximising the result."