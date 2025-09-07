Hanif Mohammad Trophy: Multan, Karachi Whites seal victories in second round

The collage of photos shows Multan Region spinner Faisal Akram (Left) and Karachi Region Whites bowler Mohammad Raza. - AFP

KARACHI: Multan Region and Karachi Region Whites recorded emphatic wins in the second round of the ongoing Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025-26, defeating Dera Murad Jamali and Quetta Region, respectively, on Sunday.

Multan vs Dera Murad Jamali:

Multan outclassed Dera Murad Jamali by an innings and 161 runs, thanks to a triple-century from opener Imam-ul-Haq and a five-wicket haul from spinner Faisal Akram, at the National Bank Stadium.

Batting first, Dera Murad Jamali posted 361 in 111.1 overs. Opener Nasir Khan top-scored with a resilient 148 off 283 deliveries, including 11 fours and four sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Majid Ali added 55 off 116, while Aqib Junaid (45), Fahad Hussain (26), and Dawood Khan (23) chipped in with useful contributions.

For Multan, Arafat Minhas led the attack with 4/46 in 20 overs. Tahir Hussain and Hasan Hafeez bagged two wickets each, while Mohammad Ismail and Faisal Akram claimed one apiece.

In reply, Multan declared at a mammoth 664-5. Imam-ul-Haq played a masterful knock of 330 off 291 balls, laced with 34 fours and eight sixes. Zain Abbas (81), Imran Rafiq (79), and Sharoon Siraj (126* off 115, with 12 fours and five sixes) also starred with the bat.

For Dera Murad, Fahad Hussain took three wickets, while Akbar Mohammad and Abu Huraira picked up one each.

Facing a 303-run deficit, Dera Murad Jamali crumbled to 142 in their second innings.

Muhammad Shahid (44), Dawood Khan (41), and Abid Ali (22) resisted briefly, but Faisal Akram’s brilliant spell of 5/29 in 10 overs sealed the deal. Ismail grabbed three wickets, while Tahir Hussain and Hasan Hafeez took one apiece.

Karachi Region Whites vs Quetta Region:

At the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, Karachi Whites thrashed Quetta Region by 10 wickets, riding on dominant performances from both batters and bowlers.

Quetta, batting first, were bowled out for 216 in 66.2 overs. Opener Bismillah Khan struck a fine 103 off 148 balls with 14 fours and a six, while wicketkeeper Haseebullah Khan made 45. The rest of the batting line-up faltered.

For Karachi, Afnan Khan and Aarish Ali Khan claimed three wickets each, Maaz Khurram bagged two, and Asad Akhtar chipped in with one.

In response, Karachi Whites declared at 542-7 in 126.2 overs. Saad Baig led the charge with 146 off 215 (17 fours, one six).

His opening partner Jahanzaib Sultan scored 118 off 154, the pair adding a commanding 212-run stand. Later, wicketkeeper Saifullah Bangash remained unbeaten on a run-a-ball 100, striking 12 fours.

Trailing by 326 runs, Quetta showed more fight in their second innings but still managed only 331 in 108.4 overs, setting Karachi Whites a target of just eight runs.

Salahuddin top-scored with 123 off 246 (17 fours, one six), while Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (53) and Nadeem Ahmed (28*) added resistance.

For Karachi, Mohammad Raza took 4/75, while Asad Akhtar claimed two wickets. Aarish Ali Khan, Maaz Khurram, Afnan Khan, and Jahanzaib Sultan took one each.

Karachi Whites comfortably chased down the target in the very first over, sealing a 10-wicket win with Jahanzaib Sultan striking the winning runs.

Hyderabad Region vs Lahore Region Blues:

The match between Hyderabad Region and Lahore Region Blues at the Multan Cricket Stadium was cancelled due to persistent rain.

Batting first, Hyderabad posted a mammoth total of 524 runs in 142.1 overs, thanks to centuries from two of their batters.

Saad Khan top-scored with 175 off 242 balls, hitting 30 boundaries, while opener Muhammad Sadam struck 128 off 202 deliveries with 18 fours.

Muhammad Suleman chipped in with 45 off 68 balls, and Jawad Ali remained unbeaten on 48 off 111 deliveries.

For Lahore, Nisar Ahmed, Aamir Jamal, Hunain Shah, and Qasim Akram picked up two wickets each, while Abubakar and Mohammad Mohsin claimed one apiece.

In reply, Lahore Region managed 198 for five in 50 overs before the weather forced an early end to the match. Mohammad Saleem stood out with an unbeaten 112 off 152 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and a six.

For Hyderabad, Noman Ali and Jawad Ali took two wickets each, while Asad Malik claimed one.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Region vs Faisalabad Region:

The match between Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Region and Faisalabad Region ended in a draw at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur.

Batting first, AJK were bowled out for 298 runs in 96.2 overs. Opener Hasan Raza and Hasnain Shamir were the standout performers with the bat. Shamir scored 88 off 177 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes, while Raza contributed 78 off 142 balls with eight boundaries and two maximums. Umar Hayat also added a patient 41 off 115 deliveries.

For Faisalabad, Faham-ul-Haq and Asad Raza claimed three wickets apiece. Ahmed Safi Abdullah picked up two wickets, while Shehzad Gul and Mudassar Zunair chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Faisalabad posted a strong total of 413 in 115.3 overs. Muhammad Awais Zafar led the charge with a brilliant 127 off 167 balls, which included 16 boundaries and two sixes.

Ali Shan narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 94 off 164 deliveries with 10 fours and one six, while Atiq-ur-Rehman contributed a quick 65 off 97 balls.

For AJK, Aqib Liaqat bagged three wickets, while Faizan Saleem and Hasan Raza claimed two each. Zaman Khan, Hasnain Shamir, and Nadeem Khalil picked up one wicket apiece.

Trailing by 115 runs, AJK struggled in their second innings and finished at 51-4 in 29 overs. Umar Hayat top-scored with 18, while Awais Akram Minhas and Nadeem Khalil remained unbeaten on seven runs each before the day ended and the match resulted in a draw.

For Faisalabad, Shahzad Gul struck twice, with Mudassar Zunair and Ahmed Safi Abdullah taking one wicket each.

Previously, Asif Afridi-led FATA secured a comprehensive five-wicket victory over Karachi Blues, while Rawalpindi crushed Larkana by 202 runs on the penultimate day of the second round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy on Saturday.