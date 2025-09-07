Holliday, Rivera spark Orioles' stunning 9th-Inning rally over Dodgers

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on September 6, 2025. — Reuters

BALTIMORE: Jackson Holliday and Emmanuel Rivera shone in the Baltimore Orioles' four-run ninth inning rally against the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 4-3 victory Saturday night here at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was just one out away from a no-hitter, came in to pitch the ninth, but with two outs, Holliday hit a home run that sparked a dramatic comeback win for the Orioles.

The Dodgers have now lost five in a row.

Blake Treinen (1-3) replaced Yamamoto, but the move by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts backfired when he permitted a double to Jeremiah Jackson, hit Gunnar Henderson, Ryan Mountcastle drew a walk to load the bases and then Colton Cowser also drew a walk, which forced in the second run of the inning to make it 3-2.

Then Tanner Scott came in with the bases already loaded and gave up Rivera's single.

Earlier, Yamamoto was impressive in the game after a weather delay before the bottom of the fifth inning.

Mookie Betts was instrumental as he drove in two runs for the Dodgers (78-64), who racked up 10 hits. Freddie Freeman and Miguel Rojas also contributed with two hits.

The Orioles (66-76) have now won five in a row. Albert Suarez (1-0) earned a win, allowing one run on two hits, walking and striking one in three innings.

Shohei Ohtani put the Dodgers on the scoreboard with an RBI groundout in the third inning. While Betts made it 2-0 in the fifth.

Betts tripled in the seventh inning, and Ben Rortvedt scored a key RBI.