Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris to clinch pole at Italian GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen (centre) poses after qualifying in pole position with second placed McLaren's Lando Norris (left) and third placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza on September 6, 2025. — Reuters

MONZA: Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen beat McLaren’s title contender Lando Norris to clinch the pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, setting up the fastest lap in Formula One history on Saturday.

Verstappen's late 1:18.792 lap sidelined Norris, who had gone top with a final flying lap, but the Dutch driver was 0.077 quicker at an average speed of 264.681kph.

"Yes guys! That's unbelievable. A really good job. It worked out. It's all good," exclaimed Verstappen over the team radio.

The previous fastest lap of 1:18.887 was set by Lewis Hamilton at the 'Temple of Speed' when he took pole in 2020 for Mercedes at an average 264.362kph. Norris's final lap of 1:18.869 was also better than Hamilton's.

The four-time world champion has extended his career poles to 45; it was his fifth of the season and first since Silverstone in July.

However, the Dutch driver has converted only one of this season's poles into victory so far.

Verstappen was delighted after his stellar performance, saying the final lap was a decent one and the pole was also an achievement in Italy.

"I think that final lap was pretty decent," Verstappen told reporters later.

"To get pole here for us is big. It's not always been a good track for us, especially last year was quite a bit of a disaster.”

Norris praised Max Verstappen, saying the Dutchman has been impressive all weekend.

"Max has been quick all weekend and it's never a surprise with Max," said Norris.

"It was quite a session from me, up and down and too many mistakes here and there. But to put it together on the last lap, I was pretty happy with P2 (second)."

McLaren's Australian championship leader Oscar Piastri finished third while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth ahead of his teammate Hamilton.