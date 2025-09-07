Anisimova admits nerves affected her US Open performance

Amanda Anisimova (USA) looks on after her loss in the women's singles final against Aryna Sabalenka (not pictured) of the 2025 US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing on September 6, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Amanda Anisimova said she still needs to overcome mental hurdles after losing her second major final at the US Open to Aryna Sabalenka, admitting the nerves affected her performance on Saturday.

The American's 6-3, 7-6(3) defeat to world number one Sabalenka in the US Open final was her second of the year after losing to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon title match.

Anisimova again faltered in a pressure match in her pursuit of her first Grand Slam win, and she acknowledged that this is an area she needs to work on.

"I feel like with finals I have a lot of nerves, and it's something I'm trying to work on," Anisimova admitted in her post-match press conference.

The American stuck to the aggressive baseline game that helped her overcome former champions Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka, resulting in 22 winners to Sabalenka's 13.

But a high-risk strategy did not pay off against Sabalenka as Anisimova committed 29 unforced errors to her opponent's 15.

Anisimova said the lighting under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium went against her for the day session, as she has not played in these conditions before.

"Well, I haven't played on the court during the day with the roof closed, and it was literally, like, white, and I couldn't see the ball when I was serving," she explained.

Anisimova was happy with her success this season but said that losing in two finals is also painful.

"It has been a great summer. Losing in two finals is great, but it is also super hard!" Anisimova said.

Sabalenka, who has won back-to-back US Open titles and extended her major titles tally to four, offered words of encouragement for Anisimova during the trophy ceremony.

"Congrats Amanda on reaching back-to-back finals at the slams," Sabalenka said.

"I know how much it hurts to lose, but trust me you will win one, you play incredible tennis."