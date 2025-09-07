Schedule announced for T20I tri-series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (third from left) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during a tri-nation series match against Afghanistan in Sharjah on August 29, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday officially confirmed its participation in a Tri-Nation T20I series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held in Lahore and Rawalpindi from November 17 to 29.

The series will be hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and will serve as vital preparation for next year’s ICC T20 World Cup.

According to the schedule, each team will play the other twice in the six-match group stage, with the top two sides qualifying for the final, which will take place on November 29 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, making it a total of seven matches in the tournament.

The tournament will begin on November 17 with hosts Pakistan taking on Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Afghanistan will then face Sri Lanka in the second match on November 19, also in Rawalpindi.

The action will later shift to Lahore, where Afghanistan will play Pakistan on November 23 and Sri Lanka on November 25 in their final group-stage fixture.

Speaking about the development, ACB chief executive officer Naseeb Khan expressed optimism about Afghanistan’s participation in the series.

"This is an encouraging development, as the Afghanistan National Team continues to compete against top sides regularly. These matches will serve as ideal preparation for all three teams ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

"I am confident that Afghanistan will perform well, and I believe our fans will enjoy watching this exciting series," he said.

Currently, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the UAE are engaged in another tri-nation series in the UAE as part of their preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Tri-nation series schedule: