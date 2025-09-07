Sabalenka downs home hope Anisimova to retain US Open crown

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final at Flushing Meadows in New York on September 6, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: World number one Aryna Sabalenka downed home hope Amanda Anisimova to retain her US Open crown with a thrilling 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over American eighth seed in the final here at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

The Belarusian has brought her fourth major trophy home after becoming the first woman to win back-to-back silverware at the US Open since Serena Williams, when she claimed three in a row from 2012 to 2014.

Sabalenka fell to her knees on the court, covered her face with her hands, and was overcome with emotion after winning her first major of the year, providing proof of what the victory meant to her.

World number one started the game with a bang, racing to a 2-0 lead after breaking Anisimova's serve, but the American responded strongly, breaking back twice and winning three consecutive games to lead 3-2.

However, Aryna Sabalenka struck back, winning the next four games after her opponent committed unforced errors and double faults.

The story of the second set was full of suspense and comebacks as Sabalenka got to a 3-1 lead, but Amanda Anisimova made a comeback for 3-3.

Sabalenka then went 5-4 up and was serving for the match, but she failed as Anisimova forced a tiebreak. The four-time major champion then recovered well to seal the deal on her third championship point.

Sabalenka, who has missed two finals this year, said it felt different because of the finals earlier this season.

"I think because of the finals earlier this season, this one felt different," Sabalenka said.

"You know, this one felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one. I knew that [because of] the hard work we put in, like, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season.

“So, yeah, when I fell, it was like truly emotions because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis on court. And to bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I'm super proud right now of myself."