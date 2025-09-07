Former South Africa batter Daryl Cullinan wants THIS player to be India’s ODI captain

An undated picture of Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah (left) and Shubman Gill during a practice session in Birmingham. — Facebook/On Cricket

Former South Africa batter Daryl Cullinan on Saturday voiced his support for Shubman Gill to succeed Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain.

Speaking in an interview with Indian media, Cullinan expressed his belief that Gill is ready to take on the responsibility of leading India in the 50-over format.

He stressed that the 25-year-old opener should be handed the reins regardless of whether Rohit continues to play.

“Yes, Gill for captaincy, irrespective of whether Rohit is playing,” Cullinan said.

Rohit has not confirmed whether he intends to remain part of India’s ODI setup through to the next World Cup.

It is pertinent to mention that Rohit announced his retirement from Tests with immediate effect in May this year.

Sharma made the decision, minutes after the reports of him being sacked from Test captaincy circulated, which had further claimed that the top-order batter was likely to retain his place in the side for their tour of England next month.

Sharma represented India in Tests, accumulating 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 with the help of 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

He also led India to the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but a gruelling defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia last year had put his Test future in doubt as he also struggled with the bat in the five-match series, managing just 31 runs in five innings.

Rohit is expected to feature in India’s upcoming ODI series in Australia on October 19, 23 and 25.

The veteran batter has already retired from T20Is and Tests. He stepped away from the shortest format after leading India to the T20 World Cup title in June 2024 and announced his retirement from Test cricket this year in May.