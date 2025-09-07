Former South Africa cricketer advises Kohli, Rohit ahead of ICC World Cup 2027

Un dated picture of Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma. — AFP

Former South Africa cricketer Daryll Cullinan on Saturday urged veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play more cricket, including domestic matches, if they wish to remain in contention for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027.

Speaking to Indian media, Cullinan said he has no doubts about the ability and experience of the two legendary batters but stressed that consistent game time is essential to prepare them for the physical and mental demands of international cricket.

"From an ability and experience point of view, there’s no doubt they can play. But they need to be on the ground, in the thick of international cricket," Cullinan said.

He believed that merely participating in a handful of matches will not be enough for them to perform at the highest level.

"If I were the coach or convener of selectors, I wouldn’t think that you can just play a few games here and there, not put in the hours, and then step in expecting to perform; it doesn’t work that way," he added.

Cullinan emphasised that while he is not advocating for Kohli and Rohit to be part of every single tournament, they must commit to playing a significant amount of high-quality cricket over the next two years.

"It's a bit of a catch-22. I’m not saying they need to be on the circuit all the time, but they need to have played a serious amount of cricket, especially heading into the World Cup," he said.

"They need to be in the right physical and mental frame of mind, used to the grind of international cricket, and be fully fit. If they do that, then yes, they can be considered. But anything less than that, and I would say no India should move on."

Cullinan added that in his view, India’s selectors must make tough decisions to ensure the team remains competitive.

"They need to be playing quality cricket for the next two years, far more cricket, not less," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the two veterans retired from T20Is after India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup, and earlier in May 2025, they announced their retirement from Test cricket within the span of a week.

While reports suggest that Kohli and Rohit are keen to continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup, it remains unclear whether they hold a place in the management’s long-term plans.

Both last featured in ODIs during India’s Champions Trophy triumph in March 2025, where their leadership and experience played a pivotal role.

The veteran duo, who have already stepped away from Tests and T20 internationals, Kohli retiring from Tests in May 2025 and both calling time on their T20I careers after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory, continue to represent India in the 50-over format.

According to a report, both players are expected to feature for the last time in their careers during the upcoming ODI series against Australia scheduled for October 2025.