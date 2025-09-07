Former Australia captain likely to be appointed head coach in The Hundred

An undated picture of former Australian cricket team captains Ricky Ponting (left) and Michael Clarke. — X

LONDON: Former Australian captain and cricketing great Ricky Ponting is likely to become head coach of Welsh Fire for the next season of The Hundred, British media revealed on Sunday.

According to a report, the franchise has identified Ponting as their preferred candidate and plans to open talks with him. If negotiations proceed smoothly, Ponting is expected to take charge ahead of the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Currently, Ponting is serving as the head coach of Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States.

Notably, Freedom’s owners purchased a 50 percent stake in Welsh Fire earlier this year in a £40 million deal. Welsh Fire are looking to revamp their coaching setup after three seasons under fellow Australian Mike Hussey, who took charge in 2023 following Gary Kirsten’s departure.

Hussey guided the team to their best-ever finish of fourth place in his debut season, narrowly missing out on an Eliminator spot due to net run rate. However, the team has struggled since, finishing at the bottom of the standings this year.

Ponting's track record includes guiding the Mumbai Indians to the IPL title in 2015 and a successful seven-year tenure with Delhi Capitals, during which the team reached the playoffs three times.

In the United States, Ponting led Washington Freedom to their first-ever MLC title in 2024 and narrowly missed back-to-back championships this year, falling to MI New York in a thrilling final.

Ponting has previously been courted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for coaching roles in The Hundred, most notably in 2019, though talks did not materialise.

He was also linked to replacing Matthew Mott as England’s white-ball coach in 2024 but ruled himself out due to the heavy time commitments required for an international coaching position.

Ponting, widely regarded as one of the most successful captains in cricket history, represented Australia in 560 matches between 1995 and 2012.