BCCI announces election date amid uncertainty over president’s position

BCCI President Roger Binny (center, back), ICC Chairman Jay Shah (left), BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla (right), and Treasurer Ashish Shelar seen leaving after the 91st BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on October 18, 2022. — BCCI

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has scheduled its much-anticipated Annual General Meeting (AGM) for September 28, the same day as the Asia Cup final, Indian media reported on Saturday.

According to a report, during the AGM, elections will be conducted for the posts of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer.

However, there remains uncertainty over the positions of president and vice-president. A prominent name is being discussed internally for the role of president, though no official announcement has been made.

Rajeev Shukla, who is currently serving as the acting president following Roger Binny’s exit after he reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 in July, could move to another high-profile role such as IPL chairman, depending on the decisions taken at the AGM.

The future of the current IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, is also under discussion. Dhumal, who previously served as BCCI treasurer from 2019 to 2022 before taking charge of the IPL, has now completed six consecutive years in official roles.

According to the current constitution, this would normally require him to observe a three-year cooling-off period.

However, there are differing views on whether the position of IPL chairman qualifies as that of an official BCCI office-bearer. If it does not, Dhumal could continue without interruption.

As things stand, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who has been in the role for eight months after previously serving as joint secretary, is expected to continue for another term.

The meeting will also focus on the formation of the Apex council of the BCCI, along with the governing councils of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the women’s Premier League (WPL).