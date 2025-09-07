Star player to lead India A as BCCI announces squad for Australia A series

Shreyas Iyer (left), Hardik Pandya (second from left), Rohit Sharma (center), Ravindra Jadeja (second from right) and Arshdeep Singh during a practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on February 17, 2024. — ICC

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a 15-member India A squad for the two-match multi-day series against Australia A, with middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer named as captain.

The matches will be held later this month in Lucknow, starting on September 16. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was sidelined with a knee injury during the recent England tour, has also been included in the squad, marking his return to competitive cricket.

The all-rounder had played the second and third Tests of the England series in July before being ruled out. Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, both regular members of India’s Test squad, have been named for the second match only.

Iyer last featured in a Test match for India in February 2024 against England. Several other players who were part of the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, including Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan, who was called up to the main squad for the final Test in England, has also been included.

Dhruv Jurel has been appointed as vice-captain. The wicketkeeper-batter, who missed the Duleep Trophy quarter-finals and semi-finals due to injury, has now recovered and had an extended training session at the BCCI facility on Friday.

Ayush Badoni, who recently scored a double-hundred for North Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, has been rewarded with a maiden India A call-up.

This was Badoni’s second double-century in first-class cricket. In 16 matches, he has amassed 1,370 runs at an impressive average of 65.23.

The bowling attack features seamers Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Thakur and Gurnoor Brar, while Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey and Tanush Kotian have been picked as spin options.

Notable omissions include Karun Nair, who is recovering from a finger injury, as well as Shardul Thakur and Sarfaraz Khan.

The first match will be played from September 16 to 19, followed by the second match from September 23 to 26. After the multi-day games, the two sides will play three one-day matches in Kanpur.

India A squad for Australia series:

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (wicket keeper), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vice-capt, wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj.