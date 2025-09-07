Livingstone stars as Lancashire thump Kent to qualify for Vitality Blast semi-final

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone celebrates after the victory against Kent in the third quarter-final at Manchester on September 6, 2025. — ECB

MANCHESTER: Liam Livingstone produced a match-winning all-round performance as Lancashire secured a thrilling three-wicket victory over Kent in the third quarter-final of the men’s Vitality Blast on Saturday, booking their place in the semi-finals.

Kent captain Sam Billings won the toss and opted to bat first, but his decision did not pay off as his side struggled to build momentum throughout their innings. Kent were bowled out for 153 in their allotted 20 overs despite a few notable contributions.

Joe Denly top-scored with 28 runs off 20 balls, including four boundaries and a six. Zak Crawley and Joey Evison each scored 27, while Grant Stewart provided late fireworks with 25 off 15 balls, hitting two sixes and a four.

Daniel Bell-Drummond chipped in with 19 off 13 balls, but five Kent batters failed to reach double figures, leaving the team short of a commanding total.

Lancashire’s bowlers kept the pressure on from the start. Luke Wood led the attack with 3/29 in his four overs.

Livingstone showcased his all-round skills, taking 2/21. Tom Aspinwall bowled an economical spell, claiming 2/12 runs in two overs, while James Anderson, Tom Hartley and Jack Blatherwick grabbed a wicket apiece.

Chasing 154, Lancashire were in trouble early on, losing wickets at regular intervals, but Livingstone’s brilliance turned the game in their favor.

The star all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 85 off just 45 balls, hammering seven sixes and four fours in a spectacular display of power hitting.

His explosive knock guided Lancashire to victory in 18.3 overs, with the team finishing on 154/7.

Michael Jones added 28 runs and Ashton Turner scored 22, but no other batter made a significant impact.

Fred Klaassen was the standout performer with the ball for Kent, taking 3/14 in four overs. Matt Parkinson chipped in with two wickets, while Stewart and Evison claimed one each. However, their efforts were not enough to prevent defeat.

Livingstone’s exceptional performance with both bat and ball earned him the Player of the Match award, as Lancashire advanced to the semi-finals in style.