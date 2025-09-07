Somerset beat Birmingham Bears to reach Vitality Blast semi-final

Somerset batter Sean Dickson celebrates after their victory over Birmingham Bears in the fourth quarter-final of the Men’s Vitality Blast at Taunton on September 6, 2025. — X/@SomersetCCC

TAUNTON: Somerset booked their place in the semi-finals of the men’s Vitality Blast after a thrilling four-wicket victory over the Birmingham Bears in the fourth quarter-final played here at Taunton on Saturday.

The Bears, led by captain Alex Davies, opted to bat first after winning the toss, but the decision did not pay off. The Bears posted a competitive total of 190/6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

The opener, Davies smashed 71 runs off just 39 balls, including 13 boundaries, to give his side a solid start.

Rob Yates provided early fireworks with 25 runs off 10 balls, featuring six fours, while Kai Smith added 28 off 22 balls.

Sam Hain chipped in with 21 off 18 balls. However, the middle and lower order struggled to capitalise as Ed Barnard (15), Dan Mousley (12) and Danny Briggs (11) failed to accelerate in the closing stages.

For Somerset, Ben Green was the most effective bowler, finishing with figures of 2/30 in his four overs. Craig Overton, Riley Meredith, Jake Ball and Lewis Gregory each claimed a wicket.

Chasing 191, Somerset faced early challenges as the Bears’ bowlers struck at crucial moments, making the match a tense affair. However, Dickson turned the tide with a stunning display of power-hitting.

Dickson smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 26 balls, hammering six sixes and five fours to take the game away from the Bears.

His explosive knock, supported by Tom Abell’s well-crafted 51 off 31 balls, which included one six and five fours, saw Somerset reach the target with one ball to spare, finishing at 191/6 in 19.5 overs.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby was the pick of the bowlers for the Bears, taking 3/24 in his four-over spell. George Garton, Richard Gleeson and Briggs picked up one wicket each, but their efforts were nOt enough to prevent defeat.

Dickson’s heroics earned him the Player of the Match award.