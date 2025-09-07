Hope, Pretorius shine as Warriors stun Knight Riders in CPL thriller

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Dwaine Pretorius plays a shot during a match against Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 at Providence on September 6, 2025. — CPL T20

PROVIDENCE: The Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated the Trinbago Knight Riders by three wickets in a pulsating Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 clash here at Providence on Saturday, thanks to Shai Hope’s explosive batting and Dwaine Pretorius’ match-winning all-round performance.

After winning the toss, Warriors captain Imran Tahir elected to bowl first, a move that proved pivotal. The Knight Riders posted a competitive 167/5 in their 20 overs, with Kieron Pollard anchoring the innings.

Coming in at the middle order, Pollard played a blistering knock of 54 runs off just 18 balls, including five sixes and five fours, to steady a faltering lineup.

Darren Bravo added 33 runs off 35 balls, while Keacy Carty scored 29 off 34 deliveries. Opener Colin Munro and captain Nicholas Pooran made 17 and 13 runs, respectively.

For the Warriors, Tahir, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd and Pretorius claimed one wicket each.

Chasing 168, the Warriors encountered early challenges, making the contest intensely competitive. Hope led the charge with a stylish 53 off 46 balls, striking three sixes and three fours.

Shimron Hetmyer supported with a quick 49 off 30 balls, including four sixes, keeping the chase on track.

Pretorius played a decisive role in the closing stages, smashing 26 runs off 14 balls with three sixes and remaining unbeaten. His all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

The Warriors reached the target in 19.5 overs, losing seven wickets. For the Knight Riders, Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine took two wickets each, but it did not make a difference. Usman Tariq, Nathan Edward and Andre Russell claimed one wicket each, but their efforts went in vain.