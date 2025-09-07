Sri Lanka register unwanted record against Zimbabwe in second T20I

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the first T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on September 3, 2025. – Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Sri Lanka slumped to an unwanted record on Saturday, registering their second-lowest total in T20I history during the second match against Zimbabwe, who went on to secure a five-wicket win at the Harare Sports Club.

Opting to bat first, the visitors were bundled out for just 80 runs in 17.4 overs—only three more than their lowest-ever total of 77, recorded against South Africa during the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York.

Lowest totals by Sri Lanka in T20Is:

Opposition Score Date South Africa 77 June 3, 2024 Zimbabwe 80 September 6, 2025 India 82 February 14, 2016 Australia 87 May 9, 2010 India 87 December 20, 2017

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza’s decision to bowl first proved spot on as his side’s bowling attack dismantled the Sri Lankan batting order.

Raza himself shone with the ball, claiming 3-11, while Luke Jongwe Evans chipped in with 3-15. Pacer Blessing Muzarabani added 2-14 from his three overs, with Sean Williams also contributing a wicket.

For Sri Lanka, Kamil Mishara top-scored with a run-a-ball 20, while captain Charith Asalanka (18) and Dasun Shanaka (15) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Chasing a modest 81-run target, Zimbabwe crossed the finish line with 28 balls to spare, despite losing five wickets.

Tashinga Musekiwa led the way with an unbeaten 21 off 14 deliveries, striking three boundaries. Ryan Burl added a steady 20 from 22 balls, while openers Tadiwanashe Marumani (17) and Brian Bennett (19) also contributed valuable runs.

Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera offered resistance with the ball, bagging 3-19 in his four-over spell, while Maheesh Theekshana and Binura Fernando picked up a wicket each.

With the five-wicket victory, the hosts leveled the three-match series 1-1. The decider will be played at the same venue on Sunday.