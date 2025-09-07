WATCH: Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 jersey unveiled without sponsor logo

The collage of photos shows India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav (Left) alongwith Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy during training session in Dubai ahead of Asia Cup 2025 on September 6, 2025. - Instagram/indiancricketteam

DUBAI: India’s official jersey for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 has been unveiled without a sponsor logo for the first time in decades, following the abrupt exit of Dream11 as team sponsor.

Fantasy sports giant Dream11 withdrew from its sponsorship deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the government’s newly introduced Online Gaming Act 2025 banned money-based fantasy gaming platforms.

As a result, the Indian players, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, were seen training in plain jerseys without any branding.

The official kit for the tournament was leaked on social media earlier this week, with all-rounder Shivam Dube pictured wearing the new design.

The jersey, noticeably free of sponsor details, quickly drew attention from fans.

The BCCI later shared a promotional video on Instagram featuring players in the new kit, expressing enthusiasm ahead of the marquee event.

On August 19, the BCCI had announced India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar Yadav was retained as captain, while Shubman Gill returned as vice-captain of the T20I side, replacing Axar Patel.

Gill is also expected to compete for an opening spot alongside Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

The middle and lower order features Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma, with Jitesh likely to take up wicketkeeping duties if Gill and Abhishek open the innings.

The eight-team Asia Cup begins on September 9, with the opening clash between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

India will open their campaign against the UAE in Dubai on September 10, face arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster clash on September 14, and conclude the group stage against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India's squad for the Asia Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy , Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal