Marcus Trescothick sounds alarm on England’s 2027 World Cup qualification

The collage of photos shows England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick (Left) and white-ball captain Harry Brook. - AFP

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick has admitted that the struggling one-day international side must “climb those rankings” to secure their place at the 2027 World Cup.

Successive defeats to South Africa have left England trailing 2-0 in the three-match ODI series, with the final game scheduled for Sunday in Southampton.

In the opening ODI, England were bowled out for just 131, with South Africa chasing the target inside 21 overs. In the second match, the Proteas piled up 330-8 before restricting England to 325-9.

The back-to-back losses have also pushed England down to eighth in the ICC’s 50-over rankings — a worrying position for a team that lifted the World Cup in 2019.

While co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe are already assured of automatic qualification for the 2027 tournament, the next eight spots will be determined by rankings.

England remain ahead of Bangladesh and the West Indies but Trescothick warned that their slump must be addressed sooner rather than later.

"If you look solely in terms of making sure we qualify for the World Cup, that is the situation we find ourselves in at the moment," Trescothick said.

"We´re in an interesting position where we need to climb those rankings. Longer term there´s also a bigger picture and we need to look at being at the top of those rankings and beyond. We want to go and compete in the biggest competitions like we did in 2019," he stated.

The former England opener acknowledged the recent struggles but insisted the team is on the right track.

"The journey hasn´t been easy, of course not, but I definitely feel we´re improving and moving in the right direction even though the last two results have been disappointing," he said.

England have made one change for Sunday’s fixture, with pacer Jamie Overton — who recently announced his decision to step back from red-ball cricket — coming in for Saqib Mahmood.

The overall balance of the team remains unchanged, with part-time spinners Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell set to continue despite conceding a combined 112 runs in 10 overs during the narrow five-run defeat at Lord’s on Thursday.

Opener Ben Duckett has retained his place in the XI despite being withdrawn from next week’s T20 series against South Africa due to fatigue and loss of form.

The left-hander has one final opportunity to regain rhythm before a much-needed rest ahead of the Ashes tour of Australia in November.

"We need certain players to be firing and Ben is certainly one of those," said Trescothick.

"At this point in time, this (break) is the best way to maximise performances going forward as we head into a big winter.

"We need the boys firing going into November, December, January. That´s not to say things aren´t important coming up but sometimes you just have to take your foot off the gas a bit and rejuvenate the mind. Then you can get back on the horse and crack on."