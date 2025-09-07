England announce playing XI for third ODI against South Africa

England spinner Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the first ODI against South Africa at Headingley on September 2, 2025. – AFP

England have named their playing XI for the third and final ODI against South Africa in Southampton on Sunday, making one change from the side that lost by five runs at Lord’s.

Jamie Overton comes in for Saqib Mahmood as England aim to avoid a series whitewash.

Ben Duckett has retained his place despite being rested for next week’s T20Is, with the management hopeful he can finish his international summer on a high.

England will again depend on Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, and potentially Joe Root to share the fifth-bowler duties, after Bethell and Jacks conceded 112 runs in 10 combined overs in the previous match.

Duckett has featured throughout the summer, playing all 14 of England’s home internationals across formats – six Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is.

However, his form has dipped, with only one score above 20 in his last 10 innings since the start of The Hundred. He made five in the first ODI at Headingley and 14 from 33 balls at Lord’s.

Following discussions with head coach Brendon McCullum, Duckett opted out of the upcoming T20I series to rest, with Sam Curran called up as his replacement.

His inclusion keeps Tom Banton on the sidelines, with the wicketkeeper-batter staying in Southampton rather than rejoining Somerset for their T20 Blast quarter-final against Warwickshire.

England’s struggles in the 50-over format continue under McCullum, who took charge of the white-ball side in January.

They have now lost eight of their 11 ODIs this year, including all three matches at the Champions Trophy, and currently sit eighth in the ICC rankings.

It is pertinent to mention that the visitors lead the three-match series 2-0.

In the opening game, England were dismissed for just 131, with South Africa chasing down the target in 21 overs. In the second ODI, the Proteas posted 330-8 before restricting England to 325-9.

England XI for the third ODI vs South Africa: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.