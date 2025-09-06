Zimbabwe stun Sri Lanka in second T20I to level series

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club on September 6, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: All-rounders Sikandar Raza and Brad Evans registered economical three-wicket hauls to help Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Zimbabwe captain Raza’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as his team’s bowling attack bowled Sri Lanka to a modest 80 in 17.4 overs.

Leading the way for the hosts were their all-rounder duo of Raza and Evans, who picked up three wickets each for just 11 and 15 runs respectively.

They were supported by frontline pacer Blessing Muzarabani, who took two wickets for just 14 runs in three overs, while Sean Williams chipped in with one scalp.

Top-order batter Kamil Mishara remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with a run-a-ball 20, while skipper Charith Asalanka (18) and Dasun Shanaka (15) were the other to amass double figures.

Notably, Sri Lanka’s 80 all out was their second-lowest total in men’s T20Is.

Their lowest total came during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 when they could score 77 runs before being bowled out against eventual runners-up South Africa.

Chasing a modest 81-run target, the home side knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and 28 balls to spare.

All-rounder Tashinga Musekiwa top-scored for Zimbabwe in the pursuit, mustering an unbeaten 21 off 14 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

His fellow all-rounder Ryan Burl remained another notable contributor with a 22-ball 20, while openers Tadiwanashe Marumani and Biran Bennett made 17 and 19, respectively.

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera took three wickets for just 19 runs in four overs, while Maheesh Theekshana and Binura Fernando could bag one apiece.

Zimbabwe’s five-wicket victory helped them level the three-match series at 1-1 against Sri Lanka, with the third and final fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.