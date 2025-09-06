Pakistan suffer second consecutive defeat in AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Cambodia's Yem Devit (right) celebrates with teammate after scoring their first goal during their AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Pakistan at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh on September 6, 2025. — Cambodia Football

PHNOM PENH: Yem Devit’s first-half winner helped hosts Cambodia to beat Pakistan 1-0 in the group-stage fixture of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers here at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Cambodia’s forward Devit scored the only goal of the Group G match, which eventually proved decisive as neither could score afterwards.

The victory marked Cambodia’s first in their home campaign and put them second in the standings behind leaders Iraq, who earlier beat Oman in their respective Group G fixture.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, who lost two matches on the trot, remained at the bottom with a negative goal difference of eight. They next face Oman in their final group stage match on September 9.

The Green Shirts had an unwanted start to their campaign opener as Mohibullah Afridi was handed the red card just 30 minutes into the game. Three minutes later, Iraq were awarded a penalty for another foul by Pakistan, which they successfully converted to open the scoring.

The scoreline remained intact at 1-0 in Iraq’s favour until the half-time. Following the break, Jasim netted his first goal in the 48th minute to double Iraq’s lead.

Pakistan managed to pull one back 15 minutes later when McKeal Abdullah successfully converted the penalty.

Iraq then launched a scathing attack and smashed six more goals in the remaining 27 minutes to round up a commanding 8-1 victory over Pakistan.

It is worth noting that only the group winners and four second-placed teams will qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan Squad for U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers:

Goalkeeper: Adam Najeeb, Hassan Ali and Umair Arooj.



Defenders: Haseeb Khan, Mohib Ullah, Muhammad Adeel, Ans Amin, Muhammad Haroon, Hamza Munir, Ahmed Salman, Junaid Shah and Abdul Rehman.



Midfielders: Tufail Khan, Hayyaan Khattak, Muhammad Junaid, Ali Zafar and Adnan Justin.



Forwards: Mckeal Abdullah, Umair Bahader, Furqan Umer, Ali Raza, Suleman Ali and Adeel Younas.