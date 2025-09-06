Hanif Mohammad Trophy: FATA, Rawalpindi register victories in second round

Rawalpindi's Yasir Khan poses for a picture after their victory over Larkana on the third day of their second-round match of Hanif Mohammad Trophy at the State Bank Stadium in Karachi on September 6, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Asif Afridi-led FATA secured a comprehensive five-wicket victory over Karachi Blues, while Rawalpindi crushed Larkana by 202 runs on the penultimate day of the second round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy on Saturday.

In the Group B fixture, played at the UBL Sports Complex here, Karachi Blues resumed their second innings from 198/8, leading by 253 runs, and added 26 more for the remaining two wickets and were consequently bowled out for 214.

Wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori remained the top scorer with a 96-ball 73, followed by all-rounder Danish Aziz, who made 56 off 130 deliveries.

For FATA, Mohammad Wasim Khan and Shahid Aziz took three wickets each, followed by skipper Asif Afridi with two, while Hayatullah chipped in with one.

In response, FATA comfortably chased down the 270-run target for the loss of five wickets.

Leading the way for them was opening batter Usman, who top-scored with an anchoring 69, featuring four fours, while middle-order batter Sarwar gave the final touches with an unbeaten 59 off just 65 deliveries.

For Karachi, Mohammad Tariq Khan took two wickets, while Rameez Aziz, Arif Yaqoob and Danish could claim one apiece.

In another Group B match, Mubasir Khan’s six-wicket haul, coupled with two half-centuries, led Rawalpindi to outclass Larkana by 202 runs at the State Bank Stadium here.

Rawalpindi resumed their second innings from 277/4, through Aqib Shah and Mubasir Khan, with a lead of 291 runs in their favour, and added 106 more to their total before eventually being bowled out for 383.

Leading the way for them was all-rounder Mubasir, who remained their second innings’ top scorer with a quickfire 85, coming off just 58 deliveries and featuring 10 boundaries, including seven sixes.

For Larkana, Saqlain Nawaz and Faraz Aziz bagged four wickets each, while Shahnawaz Dahani took two.

Chasing a 398-run target, Larkana’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 195, courtesy of Mubasir’s sensational bowling figures 6/42 in 21 overs. He was supported by Mehran Mumtaz, who made three scalps.

For Larkana, in-form opener Malhar Rasool offered notable resistance with his anchoring 77 up the order. His opening partner, Sabit Ali, was the next best run-getter with his 32-run knock.

The penultimate day of the remaining Group B fixture between Multan and Dera Murad Jamali here at the National Bank Stadium was majorly dominated by Pakistan international Imam-ul-Haq, who converted his unbeaten 176 into a triple-century.

The left-handed opener top scored for Multan with a monumental 330 off just 291 deliveries, studded with 34 fours and eight sixes.

He also shared a 246-run partnership for the third wicket with Sharoon Siraj, who scored an unbeaten 126 off 115 deliveries with the help of 12 fours and five sixes.

Skipper Imam eventually declared Multan’s first innings on 664/5 with a 303-run lead in their favour.

In response, Dera Murad Jamali could score 124/5 when the stumps were called on the penultimate day, with Mohammad Shahid and Abid Ali Bangalzai, unbeaten on 42 and nine, respectively.

The duo will now resume Dera Murad Jamali’s second innings on the final day as they still trail Multan by 179 runs.

At the conclusion of the third day of the Group A match between Faisalabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), underway at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, the latter side were reeling at 51/4 in their second innings with a 64-run deficit still to topple.

Earlier in the day, Faisalabad resumed their first innings from 285/5 through overnight centurion Muhammad Awais Zafar and wicketkeeper batter Ali Shan.

Zafar could only add 10 more and was dismissed early after top-scoring with 127 off 167 deliveries with the help of 16 fours and two sixes.

Following his dismissal, Shan took the reins of Faisalabad’s batting expedition and powered them to a massive total of 413 all out, but fell short of his well-deserved century by just six runs as he ran out of partners.

He scored 94 off 164 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and a six.

For AJK, Aqib Liaqat picked up three wickets, followed by Faizan Saleem and skipper Hasan Raza with two each, while Saad Asif, Nadem Khali and Zaman Khan could claim one apiece.

In response, the AJK could accumulate 51 runs for the loss of four wickets on the penultimate day.

Middle-order batter Umar Hayat remained their top scorer with 18, while Awais Akram Minhas and Nadeem, unbeaten on seven each, will resume their second innings on the final day.

For Faisalabad, Shehzad Gul led the way with two wickets, while Mudasar Zunair and Ahmed Safi Abdullah have claimed one apiece.

Only 21 overs of action were possible during the third day of the Group B match between Hyderabad and Lahore Blues due to rain at the Multan Cricket Stadium, with the latter adding 81 runs to stretch their first innings overnight score of 117/4 to 198/5, courtesy of opening batter Mohammad Saleem’s unbeaten century.

Saleem added 46 to his score to finish the penultimate day unbeaten on 112 off 152 balls, featuring 12 fours and a six.

In the remaining Group A Hanif Mohammad Trophy fixture, Quetta showed resilience after conceding a 326-run first innings lead to Karachi Whites, ending day three at 214/3 in their second innings, bolstered by half-centuries from Salahuddin and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai.

Earlier, Karachi Whites declared their first innings at 542/7 after resuming from their overnight score of 457/4. Saifullah Bangash, who resumed on 44 not out, reached an unbeaten 100 off 119 balls, including 12 fours.