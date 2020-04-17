Shoaib Akhtar's career was saved by former BCCI president: ex PCB chief

Photo: AFP

Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Lt Gen (retd) Tauqir Zia has revealed that had it not been for the help extended by the late chief of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Jagmohan Dalmiya, fast bowler Shoiab Akhtar’s career would have ended in 2000-01, The News reported.

The ICC, in 1999, had informed the PCB that Akhtar’s bowling action was under scrutiny. Former BCCI chief Damiya, who was one of India’s biggest cricket administrators, was ICC’s then-president.

"Jagmohan, who had been president of the ICC and was an influential voice, supported us a lot in the Shoaib Akhtar’d bowling action case. He took a stand for us despite the ICC members insisting that Akhtar’s bowling action was illegal," Zia said in an interview with local news.

"But due to the stance taken by Dalmiya and myself the ICC eventually conceded that Akhtar had a medical flaw in his bowling arm since birth which gave him hyper elbow extension and he was allowed to play on."

Meanwhile, Zia revealed that some players had under-performed in the 2003 World Cup because of factionalism within the team at that time.

He had asked then chief selector Wasim Bari to drop stalwarts like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Saeed Anwar from the team after the World Cup.

"After the World Cup, I was very disappointed with the way the players had performed because it was the best possible side we could have picked for the World Cup,” Zia said.

"I was hearing about these groupings and differences within the team even before the tournament and I suspected some of them under-performed because of their conflicts,” he said.

Waqar had captained Pakistan in that World Cup and throughout the event, talks circulated about him not getting support from some players.

"I had wanted to make Wasim captain for the World Cup but many people in the board opposed this and even the ICC had its reservations because of the alleged fixing inquiry reports," he said.

