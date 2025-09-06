Hesson upbeat for ‘different battle’ with Afghanistan coach Trott in tri-series final

This undated picture shows Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson (right) in conversation with Afghanistan's Jonathan Trott at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. — X/@CoachHesson

SHARJAH: Pakistan men’s cricket team’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson shared his anticipation to go head-to-head with Afghanistan counterpart Jonathan Trott ahead of the two teams’ faceoff in the ongoing T20I tri-series final, scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Hesson, who took over as Pakistan's head coach in May this year, has enjoyed a decent run thus far as the team has won nine out of 13 matches under his coaching tenure.

Ahead of the highly anticipated tri-series final, Hesson revealed that he ‘employed’ Trott as the first overseas player for Otago Volts in New Zealand’s 2005-06 domestic season before expressing his enthusiasm ‘for a different battle’ with the former England batter.

“Things you might not know ahead of tomorrow’s final…. Back in 2005/06 I employed Jonathan Trott as the first overseas player for Otago Volts back in New Zealand, he was outstanding for us as a player,” Hesson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Now we go head to head with a different battle on our hands, the final of the Tri-series at Sharjah. Both coaching proud cricketing nations,” he added.

For the unversed, both Pakistan and Afghanistan qualified for the tri-series final after winning three matches out of their respective four games, while hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) remained winless.

The two sides came face-to-face twice in the ongoing spectacle, winning one match apiece.

The upcoming final will be their third meeting in the tri-series, which is a dress rehearsal for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to run from September 9 to 28.