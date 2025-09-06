AJ Lee makes groundbreaking return to WWE after 10 years

Former WWE Divas champion AJ Lee makes her entrance during SmackDown at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on September 5, 2025. — WWE

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Divas champion, AJ Lee, made her stunning return to the company after a 10-year absence during the September 5 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Lee, whose last WWE appearance came in April 2015, came to the aid of her husband, CM Punk, in their hometown of Chicago.

The three-time Divas champion went after reigning Women’s Intercontinental champion Becky Lynch, who retreated after taking a few blows.

Lee’s shocking WWE return came during the intense rivalry between Punk and Seth Rollins.

Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam in August by defeating Gunther, only for Rollins to return from a supposed injury and cash in his Money in the Bank contract to take the title from his bitter rival.

The Second City Saint got the opportunity to reclaim the title when he took Rollins in a fatal four-way match, also involving Jey Uso and LA Knight.

In the closing minutes of the enthralling match, Punk had Rollins on his shoulders and was about to hit a second Go To Sleep (GTS), his signature move, before the latter’s wife sneaked into the ring from behind and delivered a low blow to the challenger, helping the Visionary to retain the gold.

On the following episode of Monday Night Raw, an agitated CM Punk came to the ring and called out Seth Rollins, but Lynch came down the ramp instead and hurled foul words before slapping him multiple times.

Punk then told Lynch that he would make her regret putting her hands on him, further fuelling the rumours regarding Lee's return.

For the unversed, returning AJ Lee is likely to team up with her husband Punk to take Lynch and Rollins at WWE’s Premium Live Event (PLE), WrestlePalooza, on September 20.